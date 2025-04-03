Blair William & Co. IL Buys 72,674 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 288.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,674 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Similarweb worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,059,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Similarweb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,449,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Similarweb by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 227,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $6,090,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $4,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.30 million, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. Analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

