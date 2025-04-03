Blair William & Co. IL Buys 8,398 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $2,772,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Celsius by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. TD Cowen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CELH opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

