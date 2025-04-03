Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,549,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 144,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,919,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $127.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5106 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

