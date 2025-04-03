Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,172 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NEO stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

