Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $209.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $211.00.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This trade represents a 25.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $2,888,762.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,472,092.64. This represents a 25.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,311 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,221 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

