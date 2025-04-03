Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TransUnion by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $289,441 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

