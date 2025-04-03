Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.55% of Cardiff Oncology worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $200.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

