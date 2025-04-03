Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $138.82 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $139.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.33. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

