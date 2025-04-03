Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,013,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,440,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,132,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,592,000 after buying an additional 547,793 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $26,015,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

