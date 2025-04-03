Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.08 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,821 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 80,304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,957 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Glj Research cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

