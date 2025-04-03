Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 196,245 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

