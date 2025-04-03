Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amentum by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,306,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,414,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $101,022,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 1,606,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

NYSE:AMTM opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

