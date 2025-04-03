Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.40 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 950,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,327,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,666,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.1 %

Morningstar stock opened at $301.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.23. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.64 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total value of $2,557,749.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,038,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,301,707.50. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.