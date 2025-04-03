Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.31 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.