Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 591,019 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

