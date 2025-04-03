Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $264.94 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $230.09 and a one year high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,451 shares of company stock valued at $29,231,093. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

