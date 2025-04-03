Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $147.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.