Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI stock opened at $117.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

