Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $123.29 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

