Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

