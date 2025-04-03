Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Moderna alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 69,360 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 30.9% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Moderna by 2,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,099 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.