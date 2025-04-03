Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ TARS opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $330,093.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,628.80. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

