Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 192 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $634,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,189,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.69 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

