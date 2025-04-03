Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 762 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.