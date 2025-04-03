Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.76.

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

