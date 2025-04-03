Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $265.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

