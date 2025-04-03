Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.9 %

NXPI opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.23 and a 200 day moving average of $221.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $183.56 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

