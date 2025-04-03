Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,248 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

