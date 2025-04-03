Blair William & Co. IL Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VCR opened at $335.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.06. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7716 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.