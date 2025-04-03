Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,276 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,964,000 after buying an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,350,000 after acquiring an additional 456,412 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,882,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,720,000 after purchasing an additional 722,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,484,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,079,000 after purchasing an additional 662,179 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.