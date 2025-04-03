Blair William & Co. IL Sells 171 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after buying an additional 1,334,851 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,297,000 after buying an additional 57,922 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,541,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after acquiring an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $206.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

