Blair William & Co. IL Sells 18,552 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

NASDAQ CG opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

