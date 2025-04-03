Blair William & Co. IL Sells 185,777 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,777 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,945 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 618,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,180,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 106.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,200 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

CAG stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

