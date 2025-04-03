Blair William & Co. IL Sells 251 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $56,590.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,817.60. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,177. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $236.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

