Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,318 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 70.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 649,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,926,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,057,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 305,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 265,648 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $111.45.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,803.50. This represents a 39.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,230,283.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,300.81. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

