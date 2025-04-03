Blair William & Co. IL Sells 598 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $147.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.55. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,550.46. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,800. This trade represents a 50.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,281 shares of company stock worth $11,660,497. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.