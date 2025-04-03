Blair William & Co. IL Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $340.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $285.24 and a 12 month high of $386.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

