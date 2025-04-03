Blair William & Co. IL Sells 666 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.0 %

OSK stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.