Blair William & Co. IL Sells 666 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.0 %

OSK stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.