Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,688 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.87 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LZ. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

