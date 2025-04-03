Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,688 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.87 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on LZ
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LegalZoom.com
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.