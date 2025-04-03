Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its stake in General Motors by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,060,000 after buying an additional 2,104,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,366,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 158.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,171,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in General Motors by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,399,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

