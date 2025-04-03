Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Symbotic by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,846,000 after buying an additional 1,452,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $20,754,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 582,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 198,681 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,506,000.

Shares of SYM opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $131,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,756. This trade represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $73,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,411.20. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

