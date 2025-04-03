Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price at C$170.43

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$167.86.
Several research firms have commented on CNR. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$143.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$149.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$135.06 and a one year high of C$180.12.
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
