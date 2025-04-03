Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,423 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $99,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after buying an additional 745,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,951,000 after buying an additional 163,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,468,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,524,000 after buying an additional 219,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,258,583.12. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,222. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.