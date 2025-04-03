Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Viking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Viking during the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Viking stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.54. Viking Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

