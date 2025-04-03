Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 22,112.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $1,227,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,177.96. This trade represents a 66.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,490.79. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Trading Up 2.3 %

Confluent stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Bank of America increased their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

