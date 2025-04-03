Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $202.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.