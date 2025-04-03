Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 3,182 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AKR opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

