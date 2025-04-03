CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

CRWD opened at $371.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.43, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.85 and a 200-day moving average of $351.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total value of $4,844,734.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,641,035.90. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

