Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,951 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Doximity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after purchasing an additional 485,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

