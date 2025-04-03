Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 14.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 73,623 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 9.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Enovis by 121.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

